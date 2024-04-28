Israeli hikers discover shell of missile intercepted by military

Israeli hikers have been spotted inspecting what appears to be an intercepted Iranian missile, near the southern city of Arad.

The group gather around the huge shell, which could’ve been part of one of the 300 missiles fired on 14 April, subsequently brought down by the Israeli military.

As more people joined, taking photos of the debris, they were dwarfed by the sheer scale of its structure.

Iran’s attack - its first ever on Israel - was in turn retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.