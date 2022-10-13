Putin’s Ukraine war is ‘a crusade against democracy’, warns Germany’s Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has claimed that Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is a “crusade against democracy”.

Mr Scholz also pledged to keep supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” while speaking at a summit in Berlin.

“Vladimir Putin and his enablers have made one thing very clear: this war is not only about Ukraine. They consider their war against Ukraine to be part of a larger crusade, a crusade against liberal democracy,” said Scholz.