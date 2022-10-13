Putin’s Ukraine war is ‘a crusade against democracy’, warns Germany’s Scholz
‘This war is not only about Ukraine,’ says German chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has claimed that Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is a “crusade against democracy”.
Mr Scholz also pledged to keep supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” while speaking at a summit in Berlin.
“Vladimir Putin and his enablers have made one thing very clear: this war is not only about Ukraine. They consider their war against Ukraine to be part of a larger crusade, a crusade against liberal democracy,” said Scholz.
