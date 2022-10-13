Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
Moscow also said the west, by helping Ukraine, ‘are a direct party to the conflict’
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.
Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”
His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.
“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation told Tass on Thursday.
“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”
Alexander Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the west, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.
Turkey ‘most reliable route’ for gas to the EU, says Putin
Turkey is the most reliable route to deliver gas to the EU, president Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, before proposing to build a “supply hub” there.
Speaking at a bilateral meeting with Mr Erdogan, Mr Putin said energy supplies from Russia to Turkey were in “full flow” and in accordance with requests.
Belgorod governor says building damaged by Ukrainian shelling
A multi-storey residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod has been damaged by shelling from Ukrainian armed forces, the region’s governor said on Thursday.
He said an apartment had been struck and shared a picture appearing to show rubble next to a partially collapsed portion of a building.
There has been no information about casualties or injuries, so far, he added. Belgorod is about 40 km (25 miles) away from the Ukrainian border.
Russia summons European diplomats over Nord Stream pipeline rupture investigation
Diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been summoned by Russia to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
“Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said.
The cause of the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, remains unclear, but European Union countries have pointed to sabotage.
Zelensky hints at further war crimes
The situation in the liberated Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine was “just as terrible” as it was in the reclaimed towns of Irpin and Bucha, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said – hinting at evidence of more Russian war crimes.
Russia was accused of genodical intent after images and footage emerged documenting the killing and abuse of Ukrainian civilians from the northern town of Bucha in April.
International outrage over the so-called Bucha massacre was reignited several weeks later after terrifying accounts of underground confinement, violence, shootings and summary executions against civilians in Irpin, another Kyiv suburb, began to dominate headlines.
Mr Zelensky gave no further details in comments made in a video link with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
Russia has vehemently denied its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.
Ukraine only has ‘10% of what it needs for air defences'
Kyiv has only about 10 per cent of what it needs for its air defences, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
In a question-and-answer session with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe’s leading human rights watchdog, Mr Zelensky also said that diplomacy with Russia was not possible with leaders who do not respect international law.
Mr Wallac, however, said he would not “speculate” on how Nato would respond to a nuclear attack by Russia on Ukraine, adding: “The fundamentals are that Nato is an alliance of all types, conventional and nuclear powers, and fundamentally we are here to make sure our readiness is for whatever is thrown at us.”
US reaffirms promise to defend ‘every inch’ of Nato
The US has reaffirmed its commitment to defend “every inch” of Nato territory ahead of talks with defence ministers from the alliance in Brussels.
Defence secretary Lloyd Austin remarks follow repeated nuclear threats by Russian president Vladimir Putin amid battlefield setbacks.
“We are committed to defending every inch of Nato’s territory – if and when it comes to that,” Austin said.
Austin spoke shortly before attending a meeting by Nato’s Nuclear Planning Group, which is the alliance’s senior body on nuclear matters.
No risk of western weapons supplies running out, says Wallace
There is no risk that western weapon supplies to Ukraine would run out before Russia’s, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.
Speaking to Sky News as he entered the Nato headquarters in Brussels, he said: “There isn’t a risk because unlike Russia, who has already isolated itself and we saw that yesterday at the United Nations vote, they need a supply chain.
“Large parts of the supply chain were not in Russia. They came from all over the world, including in Europe, including indeed even in Ukraine, some of their supply chain was in Ukraine.
“We have the ability to refurbish or indeed manufacture a new supply chain which is what we are doing right now. The UK-Danish joint-led international fund is all about placing orders in a manufacturing space to make sure we can go on in ‘23, ‘24 and keep going on.”
UN general assembly votes to ‘condemn’ Russia’s ‘illegal’ Ukraine annexations
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia‘s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and called on all countries to not recognise the move.
Out of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in favour of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, while 35 countries, including India and China, abstained.
Wednesday’s vote saw the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine since Vladimir Putin‘s unprovoked war in the European nation began on 24 February.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more:
UN General Assembly votes to ‘condemn’ Russia’s ‘illegal’ Ukraine annexations
‘Today it is Russia invading Ukraine. But tomorrow it could be another nation whose territory is violated. It could be you’
