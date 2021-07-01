Graphic reveals how temperature records toppled across northern US and Canada
Western Canada and Siberia are currently enduring worrying record-breaking temperature highs being caused by a ‘heat dome’
Temperature records have been smashed across the Pacific north-west over the past few days as the region continues to swelter in an unprecedented heatwave.
Weather stations at Seattle and Portland international airports have recorded their hottest-ever temperature (46.1C and 41.7C respectively) while in Vancouver, the temperature reached 32.4C, the third hottest figure since 1948.
The phenomenon is being attributed by meteorologists to a “heat dome” lingering over the northern hemisphere and trapping concentrations of hot air in place. Climate scientists say this is evidence of the ever-worsening climate crisis.
The staggering temperatures records can be compared in the chart below:
