California and Arizona face record heatwave as Southwest swelters with 113 million on alert - live
California, Arizona and Texas expected to break records as heat soars
More than 113 million Americans are currently under alerts as an intensifying heatwave blankets the US south with triple-digit temperatures.
The National Weather Service has issued a slew of excessive heat advisories, watches and warnings across a huge area spanning from California to south Florida.
The climate crisis, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is making long-lasting, dangerous heat five times more likely in places like Texas, Arizona, and Mexico, according to analysis from Climate Central.
Residents of Southern California were warned to brace for the hottest temperatures of the year with an excessive heat watch in effect through Sunday in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
In Arizona, Phoenix is expected to break its 1974 record of 18 straight days with a temperature above 110F (43C). Nevada and West Texas could also see heat records broken over the weekend, NWS meteorologists predict.
Across the Atlantic, Europe is sweltering under the Cerberus heatwave, which forecasters say could last for up to two weeks.
The heatwave has already been blamed for one death in Italy as Greece introduced a mandatory work stoppage and Spain ground temperatures reached 140F (60C).
Red is the colour
The ESA Earth Observation has shared a heat map of Europe showing the colour red as the most extreme heat.
Spain and northern Africa are illuminated the most in the graphic.
Homeless struggle in Spain
As Spain is facing a new summer heatwave, about 800 homeless people have to deal with temperatures - AFP reports.
The heat is about 38C in Madrid, and above 40C in other parts of the country.
Their stories are told in this video.
Report: More than 100 million Americans under extreme heat alerts as relentless temperatures continue
More than 100 million Americans were under heat alerts on Thursday as stifling, life-threatening temperatures dug in across large parts of the country.
In the south and southeast, relentless, hazardous heat continued after weeks of triple-digit temperatures.
A wide area would experience temperatures of 110 degrees Fahreheit, from a combination of the heat and humidity, the National Weather Service reported.
Poland in drought after heatwave
Poland has also been hit by the heatwave and is in midst of a drought with temperatures in Warsaw 13C higher than average.
The Polish capital is expected to be a balmy 32C, which is far in excess of the 19C the city usually feels in July.
As a result, water levels are low and crop yields are also expected to be on the wane.
Poland’s record temperature is 37C.
Photos of the heat: Thursday, July 13
US: Heatwave leaves more than 112 million under alerts
The heatwave which is expanding across the US has seen 112 million people issued with an alert, Axios has reported.
The south west will bear the brunt of the latest heat - with a ‘heat dome’ in the area.
Texas is also set to be hit with 42C heat, having just come off another heatwave in June.
Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, California and Arizona are all other states for which alerts are in place.
Watch: Record-breaking heatwave hits Italy
Met Office has not predicted summer heatwave for UK
As already reported, the Cerberus heatwave will not bring 40C plus temperatures to the UK - and instead the Met Office has predicted cool winds.
The weather agency has told Sky that it is unlikely that a heatwave will come to Britain this summer, unlike in 2022.
Rachel Ayers said temperatures will be up in August but there is a "below average" chance of super warmth.
Europe heatwave: Is it safe to travel to Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia?
Travellers from the UK, US and elsewhere in the world may be looking with concern at planned trips to the Mediterranean.
As the busiest summer getaway since 2019 begins, travellers to southern Europe are likely to experience extreme heat. An area of high pressure appears to have settled over the Med with little sign of abating.
The deadly “Cerberus” heatwave (so named by Italian meteorologists) is gripping southern France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Greece and Turkey, as well as smaller countries in the Mediterranean region.
Warning of wildfires in Greece
Greece's minister of climate change and civil protection has warned that wildfires could hit the country.
“We are going to have fires, we are going to have floods... and we have to deal with what is happening,” Vasilis Kikilias told Sky News.
He added that wildfires are a particular concern when winds pick up in a few days time, as they are forecast to do.
Mr Kikilias said that climate change was behind the extreme weather.
