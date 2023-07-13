✕ Close US heat wave roasts nation with triple-digit temperatures

More than 113 million Americans are currently under alerts as an intensifying heatwave blankets the US south with triple-digit temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a slew of excessive heat advisories, watches and warnings across a huge area spanning from California to south Florida.

The climate crisis, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is making long-lasting, dangerous heat five times more likely in places like Texas, Arizona, and Mexico, according to analysis from Climate Central.

Residents of Southern California were warned to brace for the hottest temperatures of the year with an excessive heat watch in effect through Sunday in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

In Arizona, Phoenix is expected to break its 1974 record of 18 straight days with a temperature above 110F (43C). Nevada and West Texas could also see heat records broken over the weekend, NWS meteorologists predict.

Across the Atlantic, Europe is sweltering under the Cerberus heatwave, which forecasters say could last for up to two weeks.

The heatwave has already been blamed for one death in Italy as Greece introduced a mandatory work stoppage and Spain ground temperatures reached 140F (60C).