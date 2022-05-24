NOAA confirms US headed for up to 21 named storms in another intense hurricane year

The Atlantic Ocean will likely see another “above average” hurricane season this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This would be the seventh year in a row with a higher-than-average hurricane season, the agency notes.

NOAA predicts there will be up to 21 named storms, where wind speeds over 39 miles per hour (mph), with six to ten of them becoming hurricanes, where wind speeds reach over 74 mph.

Of those, they expect up to six storms to reach at least Category 3 status.

The agency puts a 65 per cent chance of 2022 becoming an “above average” year, a 25 per cent chance of a “normal year” and a 10 per cent chance of a “below average” year.

The assessment comes as climate scientists warn that the climate crisis will likely produce stronger and more intense storms as the planet warms.

