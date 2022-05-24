NOAA confirms US headed for up to 21 named storms in another intense hurricane year
The Atlantic Ocean will likely see another “above average” hurricane season this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
This would be the seventh year in a row with a higher-than-average hurricane season, the agency notes.
NOAA predicts there will be up to 21 named storms, where wind speeds over 39 miles per hour (mph), with six to ten of them becoming hurricanes, where wind speeds reach over 74 mph.
Of those, they expect up to six storms to reach at least Category 3 status.
The agency puts a 65 per cent chance of 2022 becoming an “above average” year, a 25 per cent chance of a “normal year” and a 10 per cent chance of a “below average” year.
The assessment comes as climate scientists warn that the climate crisis will likely produce stronger and more intense storms as the planet warms.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies