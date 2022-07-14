Jump to content
Virginia flooding live: Dozens missing and 100 homes damaged in Buchanan County

State of emergency declared in rural region of Virginia

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Thursday 14 July 2022 13:30
Heavy flooding in Virginia damages over 100 homes

Around 40 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 homes have been damaged after flooding caused by torrential rains swept through a rural county in Virginia.

The disaster occurred overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning in Buchanan County.

More than a dozen search-and-rescue teams have been dispatched in and around the small community of Whitewood, Buchanan county chief deputy sheriff Eric Breeding said at a briefing.

Virginia Governor declares a state of emergency

Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in response to the severe flooding in the area.

“As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy,” Youngkin said in a statement.

