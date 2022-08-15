Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK has been hit by thunderstorms and showers in the immediate aftermath of the scorching heatwave.

Downpours have started to fall after the country experienced days of sweltering temperatures and dry weather while a number of areas were in the throes of a drought.

Intense rain was forecast straight after the heatwave, when temperatures peaked in the mid-30Cs for days in a row.

A thunderstorm weather warning is also in place across much of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, as well as southern England on Wednesday.

But while the downpours may bring relief from the sweltering temperatures, scientists say they will do little to help the drought conditions.

Dan Stroud, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “It will help a little but to be honest really, it’s almost the wrong sort of rain. What we’re likely to see is some heavy, intense downpours.”

“With the ground baked so dry, it’s very difficult for the ground to actually absorb the water very quickly.”

Field have been left parched after months of sparse rainfall coupled with two heatwaves in short succession.

Water levels have dropped at Cornwall’s largest lake and reservoir during the drought conditions (PA) (PA Wire)

Parks have dried out following months of sparse rainfall (PA)

Hosepipe bans have also been introduced by a number of water companies looking to preserve resources.

The Met Office is warning the stormy weather could lead to power cuts and travel disruption in the coming days.

More follows...