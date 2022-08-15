A cinema in Inverness was forced to close after its roof started leaking water following thunderstorms in the area on Sunday, 14 August.

The Met Office warned of “sudden downpours, locally frequent lightning [and]... possible flash flooding” for parts of Scotland on Sunday.

This video shows water dripping down from the ceiling and in pools on the floor of a branch of Vue at Inverness Retail and Business Park.

Elsewhere in the city, a Tesco supermarket was closed after parts of its ceiling started collapsing into some of the aisles following flooding.

