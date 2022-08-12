UK weather: Flash flooding warning if ‘wrong type of rain’ falls after heatwave
‘Be careful what you wish for,’ warns professor as heavy downpours after long dry spell may create problems
Heavy downpours following an extremely dry heatwave may result in flash floods, experts have warned.
The UK is currently scorching in a blisteringly dry four-day heatwave which has seen water shortages and wildfires.
However, an onslaught of rain may not be the answer, according to scientists.
Dr Rob Thompson, from the University of Reading’s meteorology department, posted a video on Twitter showing how different grass surfaces absorb rain.
The drier the grass surface, the less water is absorbed which stresses the likelihood of flash floods if a downpour follows the heatwave.
Dr Thompson said: “Britain desperately needs rain to break this drought. But we should be careful what we wish for.
“Experience around the world has shown what can happen when heavy rain follows a very dry and hot period that has baked the soil hard.
“The water can’t soak in easily, most of it just runs straight off the surface, which can quickly turn into flash floods.
“If you’re praying for rain, you should pray for two days of drizzle, as dreadful as that sounds.”
The Met Office retweeted his post, writing: “Dry ground takes more time to soak up water following a #heatwave than if it were during a normal summer. This experiment shows how heavy rainfall following an extended period of extreme heat could lead to flooding.”
The National Drought Group - made up of government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union - is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.
A drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England in the south and east, after the driest July on record for some areas and the driest first half of the year since 1976.
“Drought will not disappear in a matter of days — it’s going to take a long period of sustained rainfall,” Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said.
The threat of a drought has led water companies to impose hosepipe bans in areas across England, with Yorkshire Water being the latest company to announce a ban.
However, the water companies have come under fire by the public after reports of widespread wastage through leaking pipes.
Professor Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading, said:“Water companies need to get their act together in fixing leaks faster, and showing that they are making progress, or they will face issues similar to those of the UK government in enforcing lockdown rules during the pandemic.
“It is hard to ask people to make sacrifices when the authorities look profligate.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies