UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain set to soak England

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday as forecasters fear lightning strikes and flooding may cause transport delays.

The downpour comes just days after the UK recorded the hottest temperature in history on Tuesday, as the mercury exceeded 40C for the first time.

The extreme heat resulted in a series of devastating wildfires across England, while firefighters said it was the busiest day since WW2.

Now the UK has moved on from the rare “danger to life” red warning, but parts of England and Wales are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday (Getty Images)

These areas include Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Devon, Hampshire and Sussex.

According to the Met Office, slow moving, heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop from mid to late morning, likely peaking during the afternoon and early evening before dispersing later.

Where thunderstorms do occur, 20-25 mm of rain is possible in less than an hour, and 40-50 mm could fall in 2 or 3 hours. Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards.

Forecasters warned people can expect to see spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Train and bus services could be delayed or cancelled in places with flooding and lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance of power cuts, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, meteorologists said.

Met Office forecast for next four days

Friday

Rather cloudy with some sunshine across south, far west and east Scotland. Rain across central areas moving north. Scattered heavy showers developing in south.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Rain spreading to the northwest Saturday, dry elsewhere. Hot in the southeast Sunday, cooler elsewhere with occasional showers. Sunny spells and showers Monday, heavy in the north.