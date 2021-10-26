Who are environmental activist group Animal Rebellion?

So who are Animal Rebellion?

Animal Rebellion are an off-shoot group of the environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion. They started out by running themed days or events as part of Extinction Rebellions’ rebellion weeks, but have since branched out to organising their own separate “actions”.

The group were part of the Extinction Rebellion protests in August 2019 and said they began by declaring themselves “in open rebellion against the UK government on August 17 2019, whilst occupying Trafalgar Square with 10,000 people”.

On 7 October that year, Animal Rebellion organised a protest at Smithfields Market, the oldest meat market in the UK. They set up dozens of tents and demanded the market became vegan.

Earlier this year, on 27 August, Animal Rebellion ran another protest as part of Extinction Rebellion’s fortnight-long protest against the global climate crisis in London. Activists were arrested after dyeing the iconic Buckingham Palace fountains blood red in a protest against the use of crown land for hunting and animal agriculture.