‘Very extreme danger of wildfires in UK’ as temperatures set to top 40C

It comes as the parts of England are forecast to hover around 40C on Tuesday

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Tuesday 19 July 2022 10:43
Comments
<p>The European Forest Fire Information System’s forecast for Tuesday shows risk of ‘very extreme danger’ of fire in the UK. </p>

The European Forest Fire Information System’s forecast for Tuesday shows risk of ‘very extreme danger’ of fire in the UK.

(European Union, Copernicus Emergency Management Service data)

There is “very extreme danger” of wildfire in parts of the UK, as well as across Europe, a European forecaster has warned.

The European Forest Fire Information System has put out the warning for parts of the UK, Spain, France and Italy - the highest level of risk on the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’ fire weather index.

In the UK, the “very extreme danger” dark purple area is situated in the south east of England, the same area of the country which is expected to record the UK’s highest temperatures ever on Tuesday.

The Met Office has forecast “extraordinary” heat with temperatures possibly surpassing 40C in parts of eastern England. Scotland could also record its hottest day on record with 34C forecast for areas including the Scottish Borders, the Met Office says.

Wildfires have torn through the continent in recent weeks, fuelled by extreme heatwaves and droughts with the total area burned in France, Spain and Portugal exceeding 40,000 hectares in the past 10 days.

Meanwhile, UK firefighters have said they recorded 24 wildfires in 48 hours in England and Wales - double the number recorded in all of July last year.

“Everything is just tinder dry right across the country,” Paul Hedley, the lead on wildfires for the National Fire Chiefs Council, told The Independent, calling on the public to be “really careful” and not to have BBQs or camp fires.

More follows

