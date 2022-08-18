Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least 26 killed in forest fires in Algeria

Mother and daughter among victims, say authorities

Rory Sullivan
Thursday 18 August 2022 09:14
Comments
Algeria wildfires ravage forest, at least 26 dead and dozens injured

At least 26 people, including a mother and daughter, have been killed by forest fires in northeastern Algeria, the interior ministry has said.

The death toll was revised late on Wednesday, following an earlier report that eight people had died.

Most of the victims came from the province of Al Taref, where 16 fires are still blazing, according to the authorities.

A 58-year-old woman and her 36-year-old daughter lost their lives in the neighbouring Setif province, they added.

Reports suggest that hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Al Taref and Setif as a precaution.

Recommended

The latest fires come a year after dozens of people were killed by blazes in the Kabylie region, including many of the soldiers who had been mobilised to put out the flames.

Firefighters inspect the damage caused by wildfires in Setif, Algeria

(Algerian Civil Defence )

Interior minister Kamel Beldjoud claimed at the time that arsonists must have started the fires.

“Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities,” he said.

Recommended

Large-scale wildfires have broken out this year across the region, which has seen scorching temperatures and low rainfall.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in countries including France, Morocco and Spain.

Last week, the French fire service said it was attempting to put out a “monster” fire which was spreading rapidly near Bordeaux in the Gironde region.

In response, French president Emmanuel Macron said the country must fight against climate breakdown “more than ever”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in