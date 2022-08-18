At least 26 killed in forest fires in Algeria

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 26 people, including a mother and daughter, have been killed by forest fires in northeastern Algeria, the interior ministry has said.

The death toll was revised late on Wednesday, following an earlier report that eight people had died.

Most of the victims came from the province of Al Taref, where 16 fires are still blazing, according to the authorities.

A 58-year-old woman and her 36-year-old daughter lost their lives in the neighbouring Setif province, they added.

Reports suggest that hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Al Taref and Setif as a precaution.

The latest fires come a year after dozens of people were killed by blazes in the Kabylie region, including many of the soldiers who had been mobilised to put out the flames.

Firefighters inspect the damage caused by wildfires in Setif, Algeria (Algerian Civil Defence )

Interior minister Kamel Beldjoud claimed at the time that arsonists must have started the fires.

“Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities,” he said.

Large-scale wildfires have broken out this year across the region, which has seen scorching temperatures and low rainfall.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in countries including France, Morocco and Spain.

Last week, the French fire service said it was attempting to put out a “monster” fire which was spreading rapidly near Bordeaux in the Gironde region.

In response, French president Emmanuel Macron said the country must fight against climate breakdown “more than ever”.