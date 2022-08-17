Wildfires: Firefighters run from aggressively fast-moving fire in eastern Spain

Firefighters ran from towering flames as they tackled the Bejís fire in Castellón, eastern Spain, on Tuesday afternoon, 16 August.

Footage shows firefighters repeatedly shouting "fuera", which means "get out," as huge flames and plumes of smoke close in.

The fire has burned over 1,900 acres (800 hectares) so far. Around 1,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, Valencia's president Ximo Puig said.

At least 11 people were injured after they evacuated a train travelling near the flames through Castellón.

