Wildlife crime hits record high with badgers, bats and birds of prey targeted
Crimes against species including badgers, hares birds of prey, bats and rare plants have been at record high levels since surging over Covid lockdowns
Crime against wildlife has reached “record levels” following a surge in rates during Covid lockdown, according to a new report.
The range of offences include hare coursing, persecution of birds of prey, killing badgers and bats, and the disturbance of seals and dolphins, as well as the illegal trade in wildlife.
The Wildlife and Countryside Link – a coalition of 67 wildlife organisations including the RSPB, WWF and National Trust – said its annual Wildlife Crime Report reveals 1,414 wildlife crime incidents, up slightly from 1,404 a year earlier.
