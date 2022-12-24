US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to lower thermostats and postpone using major appliances until Christmas morning
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott.
Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country.
Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.
At least 12 people have been killed in multiple vehicle collisions during the perilous winter storm as thousands were left stranded at airports on Christmas Eve and power outages rippled across regions.
More than 1.6 million customers are without power across the US with nearly half a million homes impacted in North Carolina. Tens of thousands are also in blackout in Tennessee, Maine, Alabama, and New York.
Airline cancellations topped 5,700 US flights on Friday as blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. Wind chill is driving temperatures to minus 40 degrees in western states.
This is a breaking news story and is being updated
