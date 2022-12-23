Winter storm Elliot: Power outages hit 1.1m and flights cancelled in path of deadly subzero weather – live
At least five people have been killed, more than 1.1 million customers are without power and thousands of flights cancelled or delayed as a historic polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season.
“Once-in-a-generation” Winter Storm Elliott is causing disruptions across the map with 60 per cent of Americans under winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday.
Blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. Wind chill is driving temperatures to minus 40 degrees in some parts of western states.
An estimated 10,000 flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday. Airports in the major transit hubs of New York, Chicago and Denver were reporting major cancellations.
President Joe Biden warned everyone to take the storm seriously. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.
Ohio governor warns residents to rethink travel plans and stay home
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged residents of his state to reconsider their holiday travel plans and stay home as freezing, dangerous conditions set in.
Most of the Midwestern state was under winter storm warnings as subzero temperatures, gusting winds and snowfall set in on Friday.
By 10am, driving conditions had deteriorated across northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania as visibility was below a quarter of a mile due to falling and blowing snow.
Pictured: How the severe weather looks across the US
Watch: Friday’s winter storm forecast across the United States
More than 1million homes without power
Nearly 1.2 million customers are experiencing power cuts across the country by Friday morning due to Winter Storm Elliott.
Freeze watch versus warnings and advisories
What’s the difference between warnings, watches and advisories? Some advice below.
Hard Freeze Warning: Take Action! NWS issues a hard freeze warning when temperatures are expected to drop below 28°F for an extended period of time, killing most types of commercial crops and residential plants.
Freeze Warning: Take Action! When temperatures are forecasted to go below 32°F for a long period of time, NWS issues a freeze warning. This temperature threshold kills some types of commercial crops and residential plants.
Freeze Watch: Be Prepared NWS issues a freeze watch when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours. A freeze watch is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season and in the spring at the start of the growing season.
Frost Advisory: Be Aware. A frost advisory means areas of frost are expected or occurring, posing a threat to sensitive vegetation.
Big freeze in the windy city
President Joe Biden briefed on extreme weather
President Joe Biden was briefed on Winter Storm Elliott on Thursday and urged Americans to heed the warnings from forecasters.
“This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.
On Friday, the President and the First Lady will make a holiday visit to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC.
Watch: Hot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula, Montana hit by extreme cold temperatures
A makeshift science experiment was caught on camera during extreme cold weather in Missoula, Montana.
A wind chill advisory remains in place until 11am (local time) on Friday and a weather advisory until 5am on Saturday. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are forecast along with snow accumulations of one to four inches. The most snow is expected on Friday afternoon.
Forecasters warned drivers to take extreme caution due to slippery roads. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Flight cancellations jump
Total flight delays on Friday reached 10,850 with 5,840 cancellations. Airports in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Denver were among the worst affected.
What’s the difference between a wind chill warning and watch?
What’s the difference between a wind chill warning and a wind chill watch?
A Wind Chill Warning - means take action, according to the US government site, weather.gov. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a wind chill warning when dangerously cold wind chill values are expected or occurring. If you are in an area with a wind chill warning, avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. If you do go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts. Update them when you arrive safely at your destination.
A Wind Chill Watch means be prepared. NWS issues a wind chill watch when dangerously cold wind chill values are possible. As with a warning, adjust your plans to avoid being outside during the coldest parts of the day. Make sure your car has at least a half a tank of gas, and update your winter survival kit.
A Wind Chill Advisory means be aware. NWS issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring. Be sure you and your loved ones dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.
