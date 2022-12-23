✕ Close Hot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme cold temperatures

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least five people have been killed, more than 1.1 million customers are without power and thousands of flights cancelled or delayed as a historic polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season.

“Once-in-a-generation” Winter Storm Elliott is causing disruptions across the map with 60 per cent of Americans under winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday.

Blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. Wind chill is driving temperatures to minus 40 degrees in some parts of western states.

An estimated 10,000 flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday. Airports in the major transit hubs of New York, Chicago and Denver were reporting major cancellations.

President Joe Biden warned everyone to take the storm seriously. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.

Recommended Simon Calder explains what the Christmas travel warnings really mean for your getaway