Winter Storm Izzy – latest: Ice and snow warnings as ‘Saskatchewan Screamer’ moves north
A major winter storm barreling across the US knocked out power for thousands of homes in the southeast and forced the cancellations of hundreds of flights over the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend.
Dubbed winter storm Izzy by The Weather Channel, the so-called “Saskatchewan Screamer “system – named after the Canadian province – prompted winter advisories in more than half of all US states over the last week.
The National Weather Service anticipates heavy snow, flooding, downed trees and hazardous conditions on roads as storm moves north.
The system brought record-breaking snowfall from Canada into the central US and Midwest as it made its way Southeast before turning north, impacting millions of Americans over the last several days.
Nearly 99,000 homes and businesses were without power in South Carolina on Sunday, according to PowerOutages.us, and 70,000 outages were reported in Georgia. Roughly 275,000 outages were reported across the southeast.
Winter storm Izzy: Worst ice and snow of season as ‘Saskatchewan Screamer’ barrels across US
Freezing rain, flooding, downed trees, heavy snowfall and outages are expected to hit the northeast as winter storm Izzy moves north.
The storm is being driven by a powerful “Saskatchewan Screamer” weather system that brought record-breaking snowfall from Canada into the central US and Midwest as it made its way Southeast before turning north.
Worst ice and snow of season as ‘Saskatchewan Screamer’ barrels across US
Large tornado forms near Naples, Florida as powerful storm system moves across states
