(AP)

A major winter storm barreling across the US knocked out power for thousands of homes in the southeast and forced the cancellations of hundreds of flights over the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend.

Dubbed winter storm Izzy by The Weather Channel, the so-called “Saskatchewan Screamer “system – named after the Canadian province – prompted winter advisories in more than half of all US states over the last week.

The National Weather Service anticipates heavy snow, flooding, downed trees and hazardous conditions on roads as storm moves north.

The system brought record-breaking snowfall from Canada into the central US and Midwest as it made its way Southeast before turning north, impacting millions of Americans over the last several days.

Nearly 99,000 homes and businesses were without power in South Carolina on Sunday, according to PowerOutages.us, and 70,000 outages were reported in Georgia. Roughly 275,000 outages were reported across the southeast.

