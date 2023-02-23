Vehicles are stuck during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday and the worst won't be over for several days. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) (AP)

Winter Storm Olive tightened its grip across large parts of the United States on Wednesday with heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, and powerful winds.

Nearly 90,000 Californians were without power and major highways closed from the Southwest to the Plains as the brutal conditions were expected to continue through the end of this week.

Schools were shuttered in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin while public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to dangerous whiteout conditions and snow squalls.

“Difficult to impossible travel across wide swaths of the US,” the National Weather Service warned.

Flight woes continued to mount up on Wednesday afternoon. Total delays in the US topped 3,300 flights, according to the travel site FlightAware, with more than 1,400 cancellations.

In the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, heavy snow was coming down on Wednesday afternoon after a brief respite.

A slew of weather warnings, watches and advisories were issued in nearly two dozen states with forecasts sounding the alarm on severe impacts from coast to coast.

But there were wild extremes in conditions from region to region. Record daily highs were registered in south Florida while bitterly cold wind chills, some 20-30 degrees below zero, are expected across the Northern Plains.