Winter storm Olive – live: Historic snow and ice grips Midwest as 90,000 in California without power
Nearly 90,000 residents in California without power
Winter Storm Olive tightened its grip across large parts of the United States on Wednesday with heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, and powerful winds.
Nearly 90,000 Californians were without power and major highways closed from the Southwest to the Plains as the brutal conditions were expected to continue through the end of this week.
Schools were shuttered in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin while public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to dangerous whiteout conditions and snow squalls.
“Difficult to impossible travel across wide swaths of the US,” the National Weather Service warned.
Flight woes continued to mount up on Wednesday afternoon. Total delays in the US topped 3,300 flights, according to the travel site FlightAware, with more than 1,400 cancellations.
In the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, heavy snow was coming down on Wednesday afternoon after a brief respite.
A slew of weather warnings, watches and advisories were issued in nearly two dozen states with forecasts sounding the alarm on severe impacts from coast to coast.
But there were wild extremes in conditions from region to region. Record daily highs were registered in south Florida while bitterly cold wind chills, some 20-30 degrees below zero, are expected across the Northern Plains.
How to find out if your flight is cancelled and what your rights are
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by severe Winter Storm Olive which brought heavy snowfall and dangerous whiteout conditions to parts of the country.
The storm, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue weather warnings in more than two dozen states, is forecast to have impacts from coast to coast.
The winter storm has already impacted travel, with tracking site FlightAware reporting that more than 1,100 flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning in the US.
How can you find out whether your flight is cancelled and what are your rights?
Winter weather alerts have been issued in more than two dozen states
Watch: St Paul, Minnesota braces for back-to-back weather emergencies
Powerful winds down trees and threaten power outages in California
Strong winds batter California with more wintry weather on the way
Powerful winds were the biggest and most imminent problem in California, toppling trees and power lines.
More than 109,000 customers were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us, on Wednesday morning.
A one-year-old child was critically injured when a redwood crashed onto a home in Boulder Creek, a community in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, KTVU reported.
Chief Mark Bingham of the local fire protection district said crews had to cut up the tree to free the victim.
And more is on the way. A blizzard warning was issued for the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, effective from 4am on Thursday to 4pm on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
The Associated Press
What is a snow squall?
Warnings of snow squall conditions were being issued in the United States on Wednesday as the “historic” Winter Storm Olive tightened its grip.
But what is the lesser-known weather phenomenon?
What is a snow squall?
Snow squalls can cause sudden white-out conditions as well as slick roads
Watch: Late Winter Storm Olive disrupts more than 1,000 flights
Pictured: Winter Storm Olive drops heavy snow in parts of US
New York officials warn of dangerous conditions on the road from Winter Storm Olive
New York officials including Governor Kathy Hochul were warning citizens to take extreme precautions on the roads as Winter Storm Olive hit the state with ice, snow squalls and freezing rain.
“A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain to much of the state this afternoon. New Yorkers: Please be careful traveling tonight and through tomorrow morning’s commute. If you’re driving, take it slow and don’t crowd the plows,” Gov. Hochul tweeted.
Travel conditions will deteriorate from south to north from Wednesday afternoon as snow overspreads the area and begins to change to a wintry mix. Be prepared for a slow and slippery drive home in many areas this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service added.
Dangerous ice accumulations
A dangerous build-up of ice will accompany the snowy conditions in many parts of the US, the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday.
A combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected across the Upper Mississippi Valley and into the Lower Great Lakes, with lighter accumulations heading east across the Central and Northern Appalachians and southern New England.
Ice accumulations of 0.1-0.25 inches are expected with more than 0.5 inches possible in some places, especially across the Lower Great Lakes overnight into Thursday.
