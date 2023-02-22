Vehicles drive in downtown Minneapolis as snow falls on Tuesday (AP)

Half a dozen states were largely shut down on Wednesday as a historic winter storm bearing heavy snowfall, powerful winds and bitterly cold temperatures descended on the northern plains and Midwest.

Schools were closed in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin while public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to dangerous whiteout conditions.

In the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, a first round of wintry conditions dropped three to five inches of snow across the area. The flurries will pick up in intensity by Wednesday afternoon, according to a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service. Snow emergencies were also issued in the surrounding areas of Plymouth, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park and Elk River.

A slew of weather warnings, watches and advisories were issued in nearly two dozen states by the National Weather Service (NWS) with forecasts sounding the alarm on severe impacts from coast to coast.

Flight woes were also mounting. Total delays in and out of the US topped 1,300 flights by late Wednesday morning, according to the travel site FlightAware, with more than 1,100 cancellations.

