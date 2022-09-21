Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Al Gore calls the president of the World Bank a ‘climate denier’

Damning assessment by former vice president then followed by failure to recognise international scientific consensus on climate crisis

Harry Cockburn
Environment Correspondent
Wednesday 21 September 2022 13:55
Comments
<p>It’s behind you! David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group in front of a stuffed grizzly bear at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, in Wyoming</p>

It’s behind you! David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group in front of a stuffed grizzly bear at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, in Wyoming

(Reuters)

Former US vice president Al Gore has accused the president of the World Bank of being a “climate denier”, during an event held in New York as the United Nations General Assembly gets underway in the city.

Mr Gore suggested Joe Biden should aim to have David Malpass removed from his post, pointing out that the bank was continuing to allow damaging fossil fuel companies working in developing countries to access capital.

On stage hours later, Mr Malpass failed to put it on the record that he recognised the international scientific consensus on the causes of the worsening climate crisis.

Recommended

During a panel discussion organised by the New York Times, Mr Malpass was repeatedly asked about Mr Gore’s claim, and whether he recognised the scientific consensus that humans burning fossil fuels is “rapidly and dangerously warming the planet”.

He refused to provide a direct answer to the question, instead telling the audience: “I’m not a scientist.”

Mr Malpass was appointed to the role of president of the World Bank after being nominated by then president, Donald Trump, in 2019.

According to an account tweeted by the event’s host, the New York Times’ David Gelles, Mr Gore told the audience on Tuesday: “We need to get a new head of the World Bank. This is ridiculous to have a climate denier as the head of the World Bank.”

Mr Gore told the audience: “Since almost 90 per cent of the increased emissions going forward are coming from developing countries, we have to take the top layers of risk off the access to capital in these developing countries.

“That’s the job of the World Bank.”

When Mr Gelles later quizzed Mr Malpass on Mr Gore’s allegations, he reportedly “filibustered for a few minutes, talking about the Bank’s climate work”.

Eventually, he said of Mr Gore’s comments: “So very odd. I’ve never met him.”

This resulted in increasing agitation from the audience, who apparently shouted from their seats that Mr Malpass “answer the question”, and eventually he said: “I don’t even know – I’m not a scientist and that is not a question.”

He added: “What we need to do is move forward with impactful projects.”

He defended the bank’s climate record, saying the organisation “has been a world leader in focusing attention on resilience, on adaptation and change”, and said the bank had directed $31.7bn to climate finance, with half of it allocated to projects to adapt to extreme weather events, and other climate transformations, the New York Times reports.

John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate change, who took part in a separate panel discussion was also asked whether the World Bank president has the confidence of the White House.

Recommended

Mr Kerry declined to comment, saying: “That’s the president’s decision.”

However, he indicated support for the bank’s stance could be thin on the ground in the Biden administration.

Speaking about multilateral development banks and the role they play in the climate crisis, Mr Kerry said: “We need to have major reform, major restructuring.”

“It’s up to us to pull people together and get that reform, and there’s a lot of discussion about us doing that right now.”

The Independent has contacted the World Bank for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in