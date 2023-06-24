Eight injured after tornado tears through Wyoming coal mine

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight people have been injured after a tornado tore through a coal mining site in Wyoming on Friday night.

Officials in Campbell County say that the tornado made a “direct hit” on the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in the northeast part of the state.

Six people were taken to hospital with injuries but no fatalities were reported after the tornado flipped train cars and vehicles at the open-pit mine.

“Considering the circumstances, it’s a lot better than what it could’ve been from what we’re hearing from down there,” Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds told Cowboy State Daily.

Video of the tornado was captured by storm chaser Brad Walton, who posted the footage to Twitter.

David King, the emergency management coordinator for Campbell County, told the newspaper that one building with people inside took a direct hit.

Peabody Energy, the company which owns the mine, said that operations at North Antelope Rochelle “have been suspended until we can fully assess facility damages and begin the process of restarting safe operations.”

Video of the rain wrapped tornado as it moved through antelope mine #wywx #wxtwitter @NWSRapidCity pic.twitter.com/4dXCNwulW6 — Brad Walton (@wx_Brad) June 24, 2023

Company spokesperson Mary Compton said all workers have been accounted for.

“We believe all employees are accounted for, and that six employees are at the hospital for treatment of non-life-threateing injuries. We continue to prioritize the safety of all our employees,” she said in a statement.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said state agencies were assisting local emergency teams as required.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by today’s extreme weather events, which serve as a reminder for how serious extreme weather can be. I ask everyone to please pay attention to weather reports in their areas and be ready to take precautions,” Mr Gordon said.