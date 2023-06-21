Drone footage shows extreme devastation caused by Mississippi tornado

Drone footage shows the destruction wrecked by a tornado on Mississippi on Sunday (18 June) and Monday.

Videos show downed trees and power lines surrounded by debris, and destroyed buildings.

Torrential rain and damaging winds lashed parts of the state earlier this week.

One person died and at least 25 people were injured in Jasper County, governor Tate Reeves said.

Severe weather continued on Monday with a tornado reported in Jackson County.

The conditions left thousands without power as temperatures soared.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 130 mph according to the National Weather Service.