Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Escape from New York: Workers head home as Big Apple and Northeast ready for storms set to cause commuting headaches

Some workers in the Big Apple and New Jersey went home Thursday ahead of projected evening commute chaos caused by the weather

Mike Bedigan,Isabel Keane
Thursday 31 July 2025 19:35 BST
Comments
Floodwater gushes into New York city subway station amid heavy rainfall

New Yorkers are bracing for flash flooding for the second time in two weeks, as severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours threaten the East Coast.

Workers in the Big Apple and New Jersey were sent home Thursday afternoon ahead of projected evening commute chaos caused by the weather.

The city’s emergency management agency urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, warning that street, basement and transit flooding were possible.

The heaviest rain is expected from Thursday afternoon until midnight, forecasters warned.

According to NYC officials, up to five inches of rain was expected, with rainfall rates at over 2 inches per hour. A flood watch was in place from 2 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service also forecast 1.5 to 3 inches of rain for the city through Friday afternoon.

“This storm system could bring intense rainfall rates and amounts in a very short period of time,” New York CEM Commissioner Zach Iscol said.

New Yorkers are bracing for flash flooding for the second time in two weeks, as severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours threaten the east coast. It comes just over a week after New York experienced flash flooding, with warnings issued in all five boroughs and subway stations filling up with water.
New Yorkers are bracing for flash flooding for the second time in two weeks, as severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours threaten the east coast. It comes just over a week after New York experienced flash flooding, with warnings issued in all five boroughs and subway stations filling up with water. (REUTERS)
Recommended

New Yorkers and residents of other northeastern states braced for the worst.

“This rain about to be crazy #nyc,” one X user posted.

Another noted: “It’s that subways are about to be flooded NYC weather.”

“Flash flooding almost every week in Jersey/NY areas is wild. Still don't believe in global warming???” another social media user complained.

The storm comes just over a week after New York and the tri-state area experienced biblical flash flooding that left subway stations teeming with water.

Local news footage and clips shared online by commuters showed cars stranded in deep water, torrents of water flowing down station stairs, and pouring onto subway platforms.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to the floods, which claimed the lives of two people in the Garden State.

Thursday’s flood warnings also come on the tail of intense heatwaves and humidity across the U.S. East Coast. The significant amount of moisture in the atmosphere, when released, has contributed to flash flooding, according to AccuWeather.

A flash flood risk is present along a significant portion of the mid-Atlantic region to southern New England – with heavy rains potentially affecting around 43 million people.

Portions of eastern Pennsylvania, eastern Maryland, far northern Virginia and northern Delaware to the lower Hudson Valley area of New York, including New York City, Connecticut and some of Massachusetts and Rhode island are expected to be walloped with two to four inches of rain, AccuWeather said.

In addition to flooded subways in the Big Apple, travel disruptions are possible within 100 miles of I-95 moving into Thursday night.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in