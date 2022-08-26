What do climate control and the Home Office have to do with each other? More than you think
There has been a lesser-known and more recent addition to the Home Office’s portfolio: fire rescue, writes Jen Bagelman
When you think of the Home Office, “climate” probably does not immediately spring to mind. Instead, you might think about border control, maybe policing and counter-terrorism.
And yet, control of the climate might well be the Home Office’s next frontier. And that is partly because of a lesser-known and more recent addition to the Home Office’s portfolio: fire rescue.
In past years the Home Office has faced intensified public critique. The Windrush scandal drew critical attention to the inner workings of the Home Office in producing a hostile environment. The department was also accused of mistreatment and dodging scrutiny after a damming report on the government’s response to the surge in Channel crossings was published.
