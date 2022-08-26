When you think of the Home Office, “climate” probably does not immediately spring to mind. Instead, you might think about border control, maybe policing and counter-terrorism.

And yet, control of the climate might well be the Home Office’s next frontier. And that is partly because of a lesser-known and more recent addition to the Home Office’s portfolio: fire rescue.

In past years the Home Office has faced intensified public critique. The Windrush scandal drew critical attention to the inner workings of the Home Office in producing a hostile environment. The department was also accused of mistreatment and dodging scrutiny after a damming report on the government’s response to the surge in Channel crossings was published.