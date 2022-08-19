The climate world celebrated the passage of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act this week as the largest US investment to fight global warming in history became law, triggering $369bn in new spending on clean energy strategies.

But Republican opposition to the law – not one politician in either chamber of Congress voted for it – stood out as a singular, petulant, flip off to Mother Nature just as she begins to exert the full force of her environmental devastation. Much of it in their red states.

Even as Biden signed the bill into law, the federal government was imposing drastic water cuts in the American West and Mexico from the depleted Colorado River, targeting red states Arizona and Nevada.