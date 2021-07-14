Could anything greater symbolise the rampant fossil-fuelled consumerism trashing our planet than the sight of a bevvy of billionaires competing to launch the first commercial space “tourism” flights? There was nearly zero mention of the eye-watering carbon costs of this new “tourism” in the media frenzy that accompanied Richard Branson’s space test-flight on Sunday.

The company attempted to shrug off climate criticism by admitting that each seat consumed the equivalent of a business seat flight from London to New York and that it was “offsetting” the emissions. What it did not say was that return business flights consume around six tonnes of CO2 per person or three times what an economy seat would emit. The average footprint per home in the UK, per year, is around 8.1 tonnes, according to the Committee on Climate Change’s 2014 estimates.

More importantly, it failed to mention the even worse possible impacts of space tourism by the super-elites. Some of those who can afford the £180,000 one-hour joyrides will likely be owners of private jets. Thus, for a London billionaire flying from the spaceport in Arizona, where the flights take place, you could potentially add tonnes more CO2 for them flying there on their private jet from London.

In Branson’s marketing statement he said: “I want people to be able to look back at our beautiful Earth and come home and work very hard to try to do magic to it to look after it.”

Unlike environmentally responsible bus passengers who must pay fuel duties, billionaires often find ways to pay the lowest rates of tax, and in some cases none at all. Whilst it is true that the number of people able to afford £180,000 for an hour’s joyride in the sky is limited, the real issue is how this extremist carbon consumption represents the tip of the huge unjust carbon emissions of the 1 per cent.

The UN’s Emissions Gap report from 2020 found that the world’s wealthiest 1 per cent account for more emissions than the poorest 50 per cent. An Oxfam report found that between 1990 and 2015, the richest 10 per cent blew through a full third of our remaining carbon budget to prevent global temperatures from rising above a disastrous 1.5C.

Research published in the journal Global Environmental Change found that, globally, the top 1 per cent emit half of all aviation emissions, with the average super-emitter taking three long-haul and 12 short-haul flights per year.

Branson and the other billionaires in the space “tourism” race (Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jezz Bezos) have plans to reintroduce global supersonic travel based on their research with space tourism. This would massively expand the emissions from the nascent industry.

Branson failed to note that while he went on a space joyride in Arizona, almost all of the state was suffering from extreme multi-year drought. In neighbouring Utah, the land was ablaze with record-breaking temperatures and wildfires. Two firefighters were killed while flying over the inferno, trying to assess the blaze.

It is clear that we have to radically curb the lifestyles of the super-rich. But before we get too smug, it is important to remember that the UK is one of the richest counties on the planet, and we too can all make positive changes to our lifestyles and policy.

We need a ban on space tourism, private jets and unnecessary frequent flying or indeed any unnecessary flights until and unless a genuinely zero-carbon form of flight is developed. A frequent flyer tax – as proposed by the recent Climate Assembly – is a laudable first step; but many of the rich would simply be able to afford to pay it and continue their climate destruction.

The climate emergency merits actions even more urgent than those taken in the Second World War, where the rich had to pitch in like everyone else and share the rationing on transport fuel along with everybody else, in the interests of fairness and winning the war we need flight rationing; not elitist space tourism – and we need it now.