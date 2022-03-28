The Climate Column

It is our national duty to install rooftop solar panels at home

Most homes could save up to £600 a year just from solar panels, writes Donnachadh McCarthy

Monday 28 March 2022 11:34
<p>Solar panels can also help reduce energy costs for those who can’t install them</p>

(REUTERS)

In the middle of the devastating news from Antarctica, where temperature records hit a new high, a bit of good news has come in: the UK is experiencing a little solar installation boom.

“I have seen nothing like it. We have taken a year’s bookings since Christmas”, Kevin Holland, director of the Solar Shed and a renewables consultant, told me.

While he welcomed the Chancellor’s cut on VAT on solar and energy saving materials (which reduces a £4,000 solar system by about £200), Holland said that the real blockage in the industry is the lack of trained installers. Many electricians and roofers left the UK after Brexit, he laments.

