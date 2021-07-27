Activists destroy part of Puerto Rico development said to be on a turtle nesting ground in viral video

Activists in Puerto Rico knocked down parts of a construction site over claims it was on turtle nesting grounds, according to video and reports.

A video showing crowds screaming and cheering as they knocked down a fence around the side went viral after it was posted on 24 June by Puerto Rican journalist Robinson Camacho Rodriguez.

Climate activist Frances Colon reposted the video commenting that the developer was trying to build a pool, as first reported by Daily Dot.

His video quickly went viral with 170,000 likes and 32,000 retweets.

"Beaches are sacredly public land in Puerto Rico, cannot be owned or built on per law. A developer is trying to build a pool on a nesting ground for turtles. A fearless community showed up," he said.

Puerto Rico governor Pedro Pierluisi denounced the destruction of private property, saying on Twitter the government had a duty to ensure rights and that police will intervene to guarantee order.

The vandalism took place in Rincon on the island’s west coast. Construction of the Condominio Sol y Playa was placed on hold, El Nuevo Dia reported.

In a letter published by Dia, the condo board said while owners voluntarily paused the reconstruction work of areas damaged by Hurricane Maria, they maintained they were legally permitted to conduct the work.

It is said the swimming pool was replacing the pool destroyed by the hurricane in 2017.