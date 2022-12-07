Jump to content

The Red Sea: a changing tide

The Saudi Maldives? With a raft of ultra high end resorts on the way, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea might look that way. But let’s look closer. This region is an incredibly diverse habitat for birdlife, sealife — and humans.

The Red Sea destination is also at the forefront of the country’s move towards sustainability, on land and sea. We look at the facts and figures that make up this most ambitious of projects — and most beautiful of locations.

Partner Content
Wednesday 07 December 2022 13:52
<p>The islands of the Red Sea archipelago are home to some of the world’s most endangered marine life </p>

The islands of the Red Sea archipelago are home to some of the world’s most endangered marine life

(Red Sea Global)

We’re talking about a big area…

The total project area of the Red Sea destination is 28,000 square kilometres. Nearly the size of Belgium

How much of the coastline is ‘in development’?

200km.

‘Development’ sounds ominous…

Not here. Of 90 islands, only 22 will be developed, meaning 75% will remain completely untouched. Nine islands have been designated special conversation zones. And only 1% of the total Saudi Red Sea area will be developed.

Who needs protecting?

There are three critically endangered species, including the Halavi Guitarfish, Hawksbill Sea Turtle and Sooty Falcon.

How will opening new luxury resorts here help?

The ambitions of the development company, Red Sea Global, is to increase the conservation value of the land and sea here by 30% over the next two decades. Hence, two million trees destined for rewilding projects are maturing in landscape nurseries, while a lab-grown coral garden will help regenerate the reefs.

Dr Luis Silva counting fish in the Red Sea

(Red Sea Global)

How’s the diving?

You’ll discover one of the most remarkable coral reefs on the planet — able to withstand water temperatures that can reach 30 degrees. One eight-metre-high single coral colony is estimated to be 600 years old. Eight types of coral reef habitats have been identified.

And the greenery?

Seven species of seagrass. Two species of mangrove. And 100 million mangroves are going to be planted as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Look up...

1.5 million birds migrate through the Saudi Red Sea region annually.

And what’s that beautiful, lazy creature in the water?

The largest global population of Dugongs live in the Red Sea.

Aren’t the development plans going to create a giant-sized footprint across this environment?

There’s zero waste going to landfill, zero waste going into the sea and zero single-use plastics. Meanwhile, 28 tonnes of debris removed by the Marine Clean-Up Programme.

A critically endangered Hawksbill Turtle resting in the Red Sea

(Red Sea Global)

Resorts require a lot of energy…

Correct. The resort will be entirely off-grid and 100% reliant on renewables.

How many hotels will eventually open here?

50 hotels will open by 2030, with 8,000 hotel rooms, plus 1,300 residential properties.

Any hotels I would have heard of?

13 hotel brands are confirmed so far including: St Regis, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Six Senses, Jumeirah, Grand Hyatt, Fairmont and Faena.

And when can I visit?

The first hotels open next year.

Find out more about the MGI Forum and SGI summit here: greeninitiatives.gov.sa

