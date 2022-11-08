Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New hunting bans bid to protect Saudi Arabia’s threatened animals

Predators and birdlife on the list of new regulations designed to restore Arabia’s ecological balance

Partner Content
Tuesday 08 November 2022 11:59
(Arabian oryx in natural habitat near the ancient city of Hegra in AlUla. Copyright David Chancellor)

Saudi Arabia is moving to reintroduce endangered species such as the Arabian leopard and the Arabian oryx to its traditional heartlands. But will one of the big factors in their demise – hunting – threaten their survival in the wild?

The country’s National Centre for Wildlife has now introduced a ban on hunting animals seen as critical to resortring the region’s ecological balance.

Predators are now protected with an outright ban. They include leopards, wolves, hyenas, wolves, jackals, lynxes, sand cats, common genets and honey badgers.

As well as hunting for sport, predators are frequently poisoned and shot by farmers protecting their growing herds of camels and goats.

The ownership of poisons and guns will be closely limited and traced as the NCW seeks to reintroduce predators, whose return to the landscape is also expected to control ‘nuisance’ species such as baboons.

Arabian leopards: huge fines for illegal hunters

(David Chancellor)

Hunting endemic birds in the Kingdom is also prohibited, in addition to ungulates, including the Arabian oryx, the sandy-colored goitered antelope, the mountain gazelle and the Nubian ibex.

Successful releases of ungulates into the wild have recently taken place in the national reserves of Neom and AlUla. It is reported that three generations of oryx now roam free. The hunting ban is designed to further secure their future. In the next decade, it is hoped that their numbers will be sufficiently strong to allow the return of their natural predators such as the leopard.

The ban will be enforced by a network of rangers and airborne surveillance. And while it is highly unlikely any hunters will encounter a leopard in the wild, the penalties for killing them are severe – 400,000 Saudi Riyals (over £92,800).

That said, Saudi’s conservationists hope that it’ll be education rather than enforcement that ensures the return of endemic wildlife after decades of persecution.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in