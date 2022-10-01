Florida woman says she has killed ‘two or three’ snakes in Hurricane Ian flood waters

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in Florida says that she has killed “two or three” snakes in Hurricane Ian flood waters.

Emori Rivers, an Orlando resident, was responding to CNN reporter Ryan Young when he mentioned alligator and snake sightings in the area.

"I heard there's been gators and snakes so far, even seen today," he says in a clip posted to Twitter.

Ms Rivers, who stayed behind to ride out the hurricane, confirmed the rumours.

"Oh yeah, I killed about two or three myself," she said.

The reporter laughed and replied: "So you're not worried about the snakes."

"I'm not worried about the snakes," she added.

It's not uncommon for reptiles to roam in the aftermath of a hurricane. Fox13 reports that the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office issued a reminder to residents that "wildlife may become more visible during and after a storm. Please be aware of an extra gator in your pond, snake in your shed, or deer in your pasture."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation agency advised residents to give wildlife their space and not attempt to help them if it would put themselves in danger.

"People should not attempt a wildlife rescue during or after a hurricane or tropical storm if that would place them in a potentially dangerous situation," the agency advised on its website.

Ms Rivers said her primary concern was the still-high water levels brought in by Hurricane Ian's surges and by flooding caused by the storm's rainfall.

Rapid analysis, published by researchers at Stony Brook University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory on Thursday, shows that human-induced climate change increased Ian’s extreme rain rates by more than 10 per cent, the nonprofit Climate Signals said in an email.

The storm surges caused by the hurricane reached as high as 12 feet, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Ms Rivers said the high waters prevented anyone from coming in or out of the area without protective gear or a boat. She also noted that there was trash and other contaminants floating in the water, making it unsafe for humans to wade through. Young added that the individuals he was traveling with helped to rescue a family stranded in the flood waters earlier that day.

On Saturday, Hurricane Ian’s death toll rose to 64 people in Florida with another four confirmed deaths in North Carolina. That number will likely increase as the rescue and recovery efforts continue.

The storm also pummeled Cuba, leaving the entire nation without power and killing at least two people. A boat carrying migrants was on the water between Cuba and Florida and were caught in the hurricane. Four people managed to swim to shore, one person was found dead, and 17 are still missing, according to Local10 News.

Dr Joel Myers, AccuWeather's founder and CEO, estimated the total economic damages to the southeast US to be between $100bn and $120bn, according to Bond Buyer.

Joe Biden issued emergency declarations for the states of Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, which will allow FEMA to coordinate the relief efforts in those states. He also declared a disaster for the Seminole Tribe in Florida.