‘We’re a second amendment state’: Florida governor’s sharp warning to looters

Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued a sharp warning to opportunistic looters considering taking advantage of those made vulnerable by Hurricane Ian.

“I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind someone’s home, and I wouldn’t want to chance that if I were you, given we’re a second amendment state,” Mr DeSantis said.

Hurricane Ian killed at least 30 people in Florida after the storm made landfall on Wednesday, 28 September, according to Sky News.

