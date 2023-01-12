✕ Close Heavy rain causes flooding and disruption across the UK

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the weekend and through the week with temperatures becoming chillier, bringing rain, hail, sleet and snow to parts of the UK.

Most snow is likely to hit northern parts of the UK, with some central parts also affected.

This comes as the Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings for strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and England, which are expected to bring widespread disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Gusts up to 55mph are likely for many, with the worst affected areas of England to include Blackpool, Cumbria, Lancashire and Merseyside.

Country Antrim and and Conwy are to be the worst affected in Northern Ireland and Wales respectively, with 70 mph gusts also possible for areas with exposed coasts and hills.

Hundreds of flood alerts have been cautioned in England by the Environment Agency after relentless rain left towns and other residential areas under several feet of water.

Images and videos have captured how settlements across the southwest have been effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “It’s going to stay blustery, with some strong gusts in the west in particular and these lows will continue to send us outbreaks of rain and showers heading into the weekend.”