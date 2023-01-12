UK weather – today: Snow forecast issued by Met Office as temperatures plummet across UK
Temperatures are expected to plunge, bringing snow to parts of the UK amid yellow warnings for strong winds of up to 55 mph
Temperatures are expected to plunge into the weekend and through the week with temperatures becoming chillier, bringing rain, hail, sleet and snow to parts of the UK.
Most snow is likely to hit northern parts of the UK, with some central parts also affected.
This comes as the Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings for strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and England, which are expected to bring widespread disruption to transport and infrastructure.
Gusts up to 55mph are likely for many, with the worst affected areas of England to include Blackpool, Cumbria, Lancashire and Merseyside.
Country Antrim and and Conwy are to be the worst affected in Northern Ireland and Wales respectively, with 70 mph gusts also possible for areas with exposed coasts and hills.
Hundreds of flood alerts have been cautioned in England by the Environment Agency after relentless rain left towns and other residential areas under several feet of water.
Images and videos have captured how settlements across the southwest have been effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.
Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “It’s going to stay blustery, with some strong gusts in the west in particular and these lows will continue to send us outbreaks of rain and showers heading into the weekend.”
The Met Office forecasts that things should be looking a little drier and brighter in southern parts of the UK this afternoon, as rain and clouds gradually clear away.
A mountain road in Wales has turned into a waterfall after being battered by torrential rain.
The Bwlch Mountain road was closed following the landslide in Nantymoel this morning which resulted in rocks and heavy rainwater rushing over the mountain.
The Met Office has issued several yellow warnings from today at 3pm to Friday, which are expected to be lifted on Friday at 3am.
Strong winds are forecast to increase from the west during this afternoon, with gusts up to 55mph affecting coasts of northwest England and northwest Wales moving across all areas through the early hours of Friday morning.
Some heavy showers are likely, making for some difficult travelling conditions. Large waves could be an additional hazard.
Cllr Andrew Morgan, from Rhondda Cynon Taff in Wales, has reported flooding in “several places” across the borough.
Culverts upgraded by the council held last night against the heavy rainfall, accoording to the councillor, but has conceded that works over “several years” are still needed.
Heavy rain gushes through wall of Welsh village
Heavy rain gushes though a wall in a small Welsh village Blaenllechau as rainwater runs down roads.
Regions and areas affected by yellow weather warning
A yellow weather warning is in place until 5pm on Thursday as heavy downpours and strong winds batter parts of Wales and southwest England. Here are the regions impacted:
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bristol
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Dorset
- North Somerset
- Plymouth
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Torbay
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
Yellow weather warning in place on Thursday across parts of Wales and southwest England
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across parts of Wales and southwest England as heavy downpours overnight cause flooding and widespread disruption.
The warning lasts until 5pm today as persistent heavy rain continues to pour down.
Strong winds of upto 60mph are also in store while the worst affection areas of Brecon Beacons and Exmoor could see 60-80mm of rainfall.
The weather service warned that power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are possible as well as disruption to travel.
Environment Agency issues 44 flood warnings where flooding is expected
There are 44 flood warning warnings where flooding is expected across England.
According to the Environment Agency, local groundwater flooding is possible through the next five days in the south of England.
Land, roads and some properties could flood and there could be travel disruption.
Heavy rain and gale to continue through Thursday morning
Heavy rain will be focused across Wales and southwest England, the Met Office tweeted, with strong winds on some southern and western coasts.
