Major incident declared over flood risk in Somerset as 72 warnings issued

A major incident has been declared in Somerset due to flooding risks across the county.

It comes as 72 flood warnings have been issued in England, 14 of which have been announced for Somerset.

The Environment Agency says the decision to declare a major incident at this time is a precautionary move and will mean partners become more coordinated and ready to support and take action should the situation worsen.

Cyclists pedal through floodwater near Muchelney, Somerset (PA)

Enhanced pumping began on Tuesday evening at Northmoor to reduce the amount of water being stored until river levels allow pumping to resume at Currymoor, which remains full.

The agency is currently responding to flooding incidents across Somerset, flood risk in the Bristol Avon area, and monitoring rising groundwater levels in Dorset.

Ian Withers of the Environment Agency said the situation should improve when enhanced pumping begins.

“The sight of water on the Somerset Levels and Moors is obviously a concern to those who have suffered from flooding before,” he said.

“Our staff continue to work to the best of their abilities to protect people and properties, install pumps and engage with communities.

Flood water surrounds Bathampton, located adjacent to the River Avon which burst its banks (Getty Images)

Mr Withers added: “It is prudent to plan for the worst and going into major incident mode is appropriate, so we coordinate with partners and everyone is ready to respond if needed.”

The major incident was issued jointly by the Environment Agency, Somerset County Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council, Mendip District Council and South Somerset District Council.

