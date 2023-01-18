UK weather map shows where snow could hit in next 24 hours
Check if your area is set to transform into a winter wonderland this week
Temperatures are plunging below freezing this week with thick blankets of snow settling in parts of the country during a cold snap.
Overnight ice has resulted in dangerous driving conditions, as police have urged the public to only travel “if absolutely essential”.
There are currently four yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a yellow and amber warning in Scotland.
Forecasters are predicting up to 20cm of snow across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, while 15cm of snow could fall in mountainous parts of North Wales.
Temperatures plunged as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, overnight, with parts of the South West, including Cornwall, waking to heavy snowfall as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert until 9am on Friday.
Lows of -8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, -8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland, and -7.7C in Sennybridge, Wales.
Here are the areas in the UK that could see snowfall in the next 24 hours:
England
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Blackpool
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Cumbrua
- Derbyshire
- Greater Manchester
- Halton
- Herefordshire
- Lancashire
- Merseyside
- Staffordshire
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Shropshire
- Telford and Wrekin
- Warrington
- West Midlands Conurbation
Northern Ireland
- County Antrim
- County Armagh
- County Down
- County Fermanagh
- County Londonderry
- County Tyrone
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Caerphilly
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Wrexham
Scotland
- Angus
- Perth and Kinross
- Moray
- Na h-Eileanan Siar
- Highland
- Orkney Islands
- Shetland Islands
- Argyll and Bute
Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads due to difficult driving conditions, with “blustery” and “often wintry” showers expected in parts of the country.
It comes as a major incident was declared in Somerset on Tuesday morning after a double-decker bus overturned in a crash involving a motorcycle at around 6am.
With the expected icy conditions, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell also warned commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys due to the weather conditions.
“We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas,” he said.
The forecaster also warned overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.
The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.
Met Office 5-day forecast
Today:
Rain and some snow in far southwest soon clearing. Scattered wintry showers in the west and north, with frequent heavy snow showers and gusty winds for northern Scotland. Good deal of dry and sunny weather elsewhere, but cold.
Tonight:
Heavy sleet and snow showers with blizzards in the hills across northern half of Scotland, easing later. Else, occasional wintry showers in western and some central areas. Frosty inland.
Wednesday:
Further wintry showers, chiefly in the north and west, although also some along North Sea coasts where it will be very windy for a time. Dry elsewhere with sunny periods.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Wintry showers in parts of the north Thursday, mostly dry elsewhere. Rain in the west Friday spreading further north and east on Saturday. Cold at first, becoming milder later.
