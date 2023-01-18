UK weather map shows where snow could hit in next 24 hours

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures are plunging below freezing this week with thick blankets of snow settling in parts of the country during a cold snap.

Overnight ice has resulted in dangerous driving conditions, as police have urged the public to only travel “if absolutely essential”.

There are currently four yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a yellow and amber warning in Scotland.

Forecasters are predicting up to 20cm of snow across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, while 15cm of snow could fall in mountainous parts of North Wales.

Temperatures have significantly dropped this week as blankets of snow settle across the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Temperatures plunged as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, overnight, with parts of the South West, including Cornwall, waking to heavy snowfall as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert until 9am on Friday.

Lows of -8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, -8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland, and -7.7C in Sennybridge, Wales.

Here are the areas in the UK that could see snowfall in the next 24 hours:

England

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Cumbrua

Derbyshire

Greater Manchester

Halton

Herefordshire

Lancashire

Merseyside

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Shropshire

Telford and Wrekin

Warrington

West Midlands Conurbation

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Wrexham

Scotland

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Moray

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

Argyll and Bute

Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads due to difficult driving conditions, with “blustery” and “often wintry” showers expected in parts of the country.

It comes as a major incident was declared in Somerset on Tuesday morning after a double-decker bus overturned in a crash involving a motorcycle at around 6am.

With the expected icy conditions, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell also warned commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys due to the weather conditions.

“We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas,” he said.

White blankets of snow look picturesque amid subzero temperatures (PA)

Drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their morning commute due to icy roads during rush hour (PA)

The forecaster also warned overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.

Met Office 5-day forecast

Today:

Rain and some snow in far southwest soon clearing. Scattered wintry showers in the west and north, with frequent heavy snow showers and gusty winds for northern Scotland. Good deal of dry and sunny weather elsewhere, but cold.

Tonight:

Heavy sleet and snow showers with blizzards in the hills across northern half of Scotland, easing later. Else, occasional wintry showers in western and some central areas. Frosty inland.

Wednesday:

Further wintry showers, chiefly in the north and west, although also some along North Sea coasts where it will be very windy for a time. Dry elsewhere with sunny periods.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Wintry showers in parts of the north Thursday, mostly dry elsewhere. Rain in the west Friday spreading further north and east on Saturday. Cold at first, becoming milder later.