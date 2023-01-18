For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warnings for snow and ice have been extended into Thursday as temperatures plunged as low as -10C.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings across large parts of the UK as the latest cold snap continues to bite.

The public has been urged to drive safely as police said they have been dealing with a lot of accidents due to icy driving conditions. Surrey Police raised the alarm as forecasters warned wintry showers and icy stretches may cause further disruption affecting both rail and road.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice for Wednesday and Thursday (Met Office)

Four yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across England, Wales and Northern Ireland today, with the Met Office urging vigilance due to icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Tuesday morning was the coldest of the year so far, with temperatures dropping as low as -9.8C in the village of Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.

Weather warnings covering much of the west of England and large parts of Wales will be in place until midday on Thursday, while a yellow warning covering the south of England will be in place until 10am.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “If you are travelling this morning, take extra care as there is a risk of ice on many roads and surfaces.

“Allow extra time for your journey, reduce your speed and be prepared for disruptions.”

Temperatures have plunged as low as -10C overnight (Getty Images)

It comes just one day after a double-decker bus carrying over 70 people overturned on an icy road in Somerset. No fatalities were reported by police, but a spokesperson for the force confirmed that 54 people were injured.

Temperatures were around -1C in the area at the time of the crash, with local police saying it had received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents that same morning.

Much of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland are also covered by weather alerts, with forecasters warning of “further wintry showers.”

Dozens of schools across Northern Ireland closed today amid warnings that a further 2-5cm of snow could fall over some higher ground throughout Wednesday.

The majority of schools affected are in the northwest, including primary and secondary schools in Strabane, Londonderry, and Limavady.

After a frosty start to Wednesday morning, much of the UK will enjoy wintry sunshine throughout the day. Wintry showers are expected in areas exposed to the brisk northwesterly wind and there will be snow in places.

After a bout of wintry showers in the northeast and possibly far southwest, and widespread frosts acorss central and southeastern areas, on Thursday, temperatures will begin to turn milder in the latter half of the week.

More snow and cold temperatures are forecast for later this week (PA)

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Wednesday

Cold or very cold for all, with further showers of rain, sleet, hail or snow, these mainly for areas exposed to the brisk northerly winds. Many inland areas are likely to be fine and sunny.

Wednesday night

Wintry showers continuing around coasts of the north and east, bringing some snow and ice. Elsewhere, largely clear, with widespread frost.

Thursday:

Wintry showers gradually becoming confined to the far northeast; some more prolonged showers here later. Many other areas fine, dry and still cold.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Wintry showers Thursday, for northeast and possibly far southwest; mostly sunny elsewhere. Thereafter, staying cold but dry across central and southeastern areas with widespread frosts. Turning milder from the west.