UK weather forecast – latest: Met Office issues yellow snow warning as London set for icy temperatures
Commuters warned to leave plenty of time for journeys due to adverse weather conditions
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.
The forecaster has said overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.
Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell also warned commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys due to the weather conditions.
“We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas.
“This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there.”
He added that rain will clear from the South East from 10am, and most of the nation will be dry with sunny spells through the rest of Monday.
The Environment Agency had 86 flood warnings and 142 flood alerts across England as of Sunday night.
The Met’s yellow alert warning for snow and ice covers northern Scotland will continue until 10am on Wednesday.
Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters
Drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their Monday morning commute due to icy roads during rush hour, following a weekend of wintry weather.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert until 10am and warned of icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and northern Midlands.
Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
A Met Office yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covers all four nations until 10am.
