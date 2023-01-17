When do schools close due to snow?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Snow and ice are causing disruption across the UK as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country, raising the prospect of school closures this week.

Forecasters have warned the cold snap could last until Friday, with temperatures dropping as low as -10C in some areas.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, north-west England and North Wales will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday. Snow and ice is also expected to affect northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, it said.

(PA)

Monday night is expected to be especially cold, with low temperatures likely to bring with them wintry showers in northern Scotland and southwest England.

Earlier today, it was announced that snow had forced the closure of all Shetland’s schools and nurseries. Mainland Scotland was also impacted, with more than 30 Highland schools either closed or partially shut.

On snowy days, schools are advised by the government to make every effort to stay open. But, occasionally, schools may be forced to close or operate at a reduced level, for example suspending individual classes, as a result of the weather.

But at what point would the wintry weather lead schools to close their doors? Here are the key questions and answers:

Who decides if schools should close?

According to the Department for Education (DfE), it is at the discretion of individual local authorities to decide whether closure is necessary based on their circumstances.

Usually, schools will have tried and tested policies in place to help them navigate adverse weather conditions.

How should schools and councils inform parents?

Snowy conditions on the A69 Newcastle to Hexham (PA)

Schools will have their own approaches for contacting parents. In many circumstances, they have their own apps and/or messaging services.

Headteachers will try to give parents as much notice as possible but sometimes decisions will be made quite late as circumstances change.

What things should schools consider when deciding whether to close?

The government says local decision-making should be in large part based on common sense.

But there is a wide range of things that schools will consider, including staffing levels (if transport issues prevent teachers from getting to work, for example), safety conditions around the school, temperatures in school buildings, and any heating system failures.

How cold does it have to be for schools to close?

According to the Education (School Premises) Regulations Act (1999), all school buildings must have a heating system to warm the rooms to the appropriate temperature.

Drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their Monday morning commute due to icy roads (PA)

If the temperature outside the school is -1°C or below, the building’s heating system should be able to reach the following temperatures at a height of 0.5 m above floor level.