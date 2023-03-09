UK weather news – latest: New amber warning issued for ‘persistent, heavy’ snow as floods likely today
Met Office warns of ‘significant disruption’ to transport, power lines and phone network coverage
Another severe weather warning for “persistent, heavy” snow has been issued after a volley of new flooding alerts were declared across England and Wales.
The amber alert covers swathes of Wales and the West Midlands, and will remain in place between 12pm today and 9am on Friday.
“Significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely, the Met Office said in an update this morning.
It joins a series of amber and yellow alerts for possible snow storms across central and northern England as parts of the UK could be covered in up to 40cm of snow.
In Aberdeenshire, some schools are closed today due to heavy snow in the area.
Meanwhile, six people were rescued from a mountain in Co Kerry overnight as a snow warning was put in place for the entire island of Ireland.
Elsewhere, the Environment Agency has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.
Wednesday marked the coldest March night since 2010, as temperatures at in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 16C overnight.
New amber warning issued for ‘persistent, heavy’ snow
What to expect
- Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely
- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Breakdowns up 50%, says RAC
The RAC says there have been 50 per cent more breakdowns than usual in the areas worse affected by the weather, with some drivers stuck in the snow in parts of South Yorkshire and Wales.
Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Rural routes through central and northern England covered by the Met Office’s amber weather warning are starting to get difficult to negotiate, and these are areas drivers should avoid if they can.
“Given the weather, we recommend thinking carefully before setting out today as, with more snow forecast, things are likely to get worse on the roads before they get better.
“These aren’t conditions anyone wants to be caught out in, so those who have to drive need to be confident on potentially slippery surfaces, have ensured their vehicles are up to the task, and are carrying an emergency breakdown kit so they can stay warm and communicate easily should they get stuck or break down.”
In pictures: Britons brave the elements
New yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Scotland
Camilla cancels engagement due to weather
The Queen Consort has pulled out of engagements in Newmarket after the weather disrupted her travel plans, Buckingham Palace said.
A Palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty’s engagements at Newmarket later today have had to be postponed due to the weather impacting on transport arrangements.
“Her Majesty is of course very sorry not to be able to attend and will hope to find another date to visit in due course.”
Camilla was due to visit the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary and later unveil a painting at the British Sporting Art Trust in the Suffolk market town on Thursday.
The decision to postpone was taken on Thursday morning when the weather was reviewed and attempts to find alternative arrangements were not successful.
Six rescued from mountain as snow warning is put in place for Ireland
Six people have been rescued from a mountain in Co Kerry overnight amid “dangerous” conditions as a snow warning has been put in place for the entire island of Ireland.
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were responding to reports that a female hillwalker had fallen in the eastern part of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks.
It then received reports that other hillwalkers were in difficulty and found six people stuck 150 metres from the bottom of a gully.
“Conditions on the hill were very poor, rending any approach to the casualties from the bottom of the gully dangerous,” it said.
Rescuers climbed to a point above the trapped people and abseiled down to them.
The casualties were secured to haul lines that were used to bring them all safely to the top of the ridge.
“Apart from being very cold and fatigued, thankfully none of the casualties were injured and the rescue concluded at approximately 1.30am,” it said.
Latest images as blizzards tear through country
Seven flooding alerts issued across England and Wales
The Environment Agency has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.
Natural Resources Wales has given two similar warnings for the North Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.
Coldest March night for 13 years as temperatures drop to -16C
Temperatures in the UK plummeted to -16C on Wednesday night, making it the coldest March night in 13 years, forecasters say.
The low was recorded in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands, also making it the coldest night of the year so far, the Met Office said.
It marks the lowest temperature in the UK in the month of March since 2010, when minus 18.6C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.
