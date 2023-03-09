✕ Close UK: Arctic Air Sweeps Across Country Bringing Snow And Ice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Another severe weather warning for “persistent, heavy” snow has been issued after a volley of new flooding alerts were declared across England and Wales.

The amber alert covers swathes of Wales and the West Midlands, and will remain in place between 12pm today and 9am on Friday.

“Significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely, the Met Office said in an update this morning.

It joins a series of amber and yellow alerts for possible snow storms across central and northern England as parts of the UK could be covered in up to 40cm of snow.

In Aberdeenshire, some schools are closed today due to heavy snow in the area.

Meanwhile, six people were rescued from a mountain in Co Kerry overnight as a snow warning was put in place for the entire island of Ireland.

Elsewhere, the Environment Agency has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.

Wednesday marked the coldest March night since 2010, as temperatures at in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 16C overnight.