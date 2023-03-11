UK weather – latest: Snow and ice warnings as Brits warned conditions ‘worse rather than better’
Saturday and Sunday slapped with fresh set of alerts for snow and ice
Britain has been warned of more snow and ice this weekend after temperatures plummeted to -10C overnight.
Conditions are “actually going to get worse rather than better”, said Andrew Page-Dove of the National Highways, as there is risk of freezing rain on the roads after Storm Larisa.
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice which cover large swathes of the country.
Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said rain, sleet and snow will push northeast across the country during the weekend, likely falling on the hills and mountains of the Pennines, the Cumbrian vales and some parts of Scotland.
But added snowfall would be “nothing to the same extent as what we saw on Thursday”.
It comes after persistent snowfall caused “absolute carnage” on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway on Friday.
Storm Larisa brought with it “treacherous conditions”, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.
Mapped: Where will snow fall in the UK today
More sleet and snow are expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland’s northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.
The Met Office‘s early morning radar showed an area of rain moving in from the south and west which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east.
The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, the Met Office said.
Thomas Kingsley takes a look at the latest maps:
More snow and sleet is expected across the UK this week
In pictures: Swimmers brave freezing conditions King Edward’s Bay, near Tynemouth
Watch: Snow piles across Hampshire as arctic blast hits UK
Coldest night of year so far as temperatures drop to -15.2C
The UK has braved its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures dropping below -15C in the Scottish Highlands as snow blanketed parts of London.
Thermometers at Kinbrace in the Highlands gave readings of -15.2C overnight on Tuesday, the Met Office said – the lowest the mercury has dropped all year.
A blast of Arctic air means that sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday, while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland’s northern coasts as the cold snap intensifies.
Andy Gregory has more:
Met Office issues severe weather warnings as Arctic blast brings snow and ice
Police urge motorists to avoid driving due to ‘very dangerous’ conditions
Wilshire Police has urged motors to avoid all but essential journeys after heavy snowfall overnight created “very dangerous” driving conditions.
Posting at 3.30am this morning, police said:
This morning’s snowfall has been well documented across social media, with footage of snow-capped rooftops and wintry panoramas dominating our feeds.
Here are some of the top posts so far:
Bristol airport cancels flights amid Arctic blast
Bristol Airport has cancelled all early morning flights today (Wednesday 8 March) due to snow and adverse weather conditions.
A statement on its Twitter account reads: “The Bristol Airport teams are working hard on snow clearing operations, but as the snow continues to fall, flight operations have been suspended until 1100.
“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information prior to travelling to the airport and please take extra care.”
Joanna Whitehead has more:
Passengers should expect delays to services in what a Bristol Airport spokesperson called ‘a rapidly changing situation’
Train travellers warned to expect disruption due to wintry weather
Snow and ice is expected to affect train journeys in many parts of Britain until Friday 10 March, National Rail has announced.
Passengers have been advised to check that their complete journey is possible before travel.
At present, Southeastern services are most affected by the adverse weather, with services disrupted on the Hastings, Sole Street, Bromley North, Bromley South, and Hayes lines.
Joanna Whitehead reports:
Snowfall and rain are likely to continue into Thursday and Friday, the Met Office warns
Kinbrace temperatures further plummet
The coldest overnight temperature of the year has dropped a further 0.2 degrees to minus 15.4C, according to the Met Office.
A reading of minus 15.2C was recorded at Kinbrace in the Highlands on Tuesday night, and the temperature in the area has since decreased further, the national forecaster said.
