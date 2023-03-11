✕ Close Cars stranded on motorway as M62 at standstill following heavy snow

Britain has been warned of more snow and ice this weekend after temperatures plummeted to -10C overnight.

Conditions are “actually going to get worse rather than better”, said Andrew Page-Dove of the National Highways, as there is risk of freezing rain on the roads after Storm Larisa.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice which cover large swathes of the country.

Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said rain, sleet and snow will push northeast across the country during the weekend, likely falling on the hills and mountains of the Pennines, the Cumbrian vales and some parts of Scotland.

But added snowfall would be “nothing to the same extent as what we saw on Thursday”.

It comes after persistent snowfall caused “absolute carnage” on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway on Friday.

Storm Larisa brought with it “treacherous conditions”, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.