UK weather – latest: Schools closed and drivers told to stay off roads as ‘Arctic blast’ brings snow
Met Office warns of disruption with chances of ‘long delays and cancellations’ on bus, rail and air travel
The Met Office has issued warnings of “further disruptions” in many parts of the UK as snowfall and rain are likely to continue through Thursday and Friday.
The weather service said there is a “slight chance” some rural communities could be “cut off”, with the likelihood of power cuts and disruption of services in many places.
“Snow and ice will affect some areas of the country on Wednesday morning, so it’s worth leaving extra time for your journey to work or school,” the Met Office said.
Snowfall and rain could continue until the weekend and possibly longer with chances of “long delays and cancellations” on bus, rail and air travel services on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.
Schools across the UK will remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall, with parents advised to check the local authority’s websites for the latest information.
Snow had already fallen across Kent, London, the west of England and south Wales early on Wednesday.
On Thursday, heavy snowfall is expected to extend south from Glasgow to parts of England, including Manchester.
In pictures: Swimmers brave freezing conditions King Edward’s Bay, near Tynemouth
Mapped: Where will snow fall in the UK today
More sleet and snow are expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland’s northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.
The Met Office‘s early morning radar showed an area of rain moving in from the south and west which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east.
The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, the Met Office said.
Thomas Kingsley takes a look at the latest maps:
More snow and sleet is expected across the UK this week
Best in Snow: Heavy snowfall blankets Britain
Rural communities likely to be ‘cut off’ due to weather, says Met Office
The Met Office’s chief meteorologist has warned the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.
A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are “very likely”.
Matthew Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an Arctic maritime air mass.
“Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.
“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far south-west likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.”
He added: “During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England and South Wales which could cause travel disruption into the evening. The impact of lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.”
Bristol Airport suspends flights due to ‘adverse weather conditions'
Snow spells to continue in Wales, Midlands, East Anglia
The Met Office has warned that spells of snow will affect parts of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and southern England today with snow increasingly likely to turn to rain in the far south later.
While it is expected to be clearer in the north at night, some snow showers are also expexted in the far north, the weather service said.
On Thursday, the rain is expected to spread north and turn to snow over Wales and other parts of England, it noted.
Conditions may worsen over the week and thick snow could cover several areas.
Disruptions due to snow, ice to continue
Disruptions caused by freezing temperatures, snow and ice across the UK are likely to continue on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
The weather service had already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for parts of the Midlands, much of Wales and the southeast, including London as Arctic air sweeps across the UK.
The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance of travel delays and stranding of some vehicles and passengers due to the continued snowfall in parts of England, Ireland and Scotland.
