Moment gallons of sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing swimmers to stay away

This is the moment storm overflow sewage is pumped into the sea off the beach in Sussex.

Brown polluted water was filmed gushing out of a large pipe and into the sea at Bexhill beach last Wednesday.

Water companies have come under pressure in recent weeks after heavy rainfall led to a high number of discharges of sewage.

This map by Surfers Against Sewage showing hotspots across the UK (Surfers Against Sewage)

Untreated wastewater was filmed being pumped into the sea of Bexhill beach after there were “significant” electrical issues at a pumping station.

A Southern Water spokesperson said that they were “deeply sorry” for the distress caused.

The wastewater was apparently released when the primary power and back-up system failed on Wednesday.

One unhappy local resident shared a video of the sewage being pumped into the sea, writing: “Shocked to see raw untreated sewage pouring into Bexhill beach, despite Southern Water website stating no discharges today. Disgraceful.”

Campaigners march from Fistral Beach, Newquay, as they take part in a National Day of Action on Sewage Pollution coordinated by Surfers Against Sewage (PA)

Juliette Willis, a member of a local swimming group, told the BBC that the release of the sewage would affect her mental and physical health, as she would not be able to swim.

She added: “It is unbelievable and outrageous that the water companies can just continue to get away with this.”

Brighton & Hove City Council leader, Phelim Mac Cafferty, said he planned to meet Southern Water’s chief executive next week.

“Southern Water need to stop the sewage and pay for an immediate clean-up. But they also need to do much more to stop this happening again,” he said.

Bexhill is a popular swimming spot on the Sussex coast (Getty)

It comes after new figures this week showed the average water company boss’s total pay rose by 20% over the last year, despite leaks and sewage being pumped into the sea.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats found the 22 water company executives across Great Britain were paid £24.8 million, including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives in 2021/2022.

Pollution warnings were put in place on 40 beaches across England and Wales this week, mostly on the south coast, after flash flooding overwhelmed sewage systems.