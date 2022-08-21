Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Moment gallons of sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing swimmers to stay away

‘Significant’ electrical issues at a pumping station led to water companies discharging raw sewage

Holly Bancroft
Sunday 21 August 2022 14:16
Comments
Moment gallons of sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beaches to close for swimming

This is the moment storm overflow sewage is pumped into the sea off the beach in Sussex.

Brown polluted water was filmed gushing out of a large pipe and into the sea at Bexhill beach last Wednesday.

Water companies have come under pressure in recent weeks after heavy rainfall led to a high number of discharges of sewage.

This map by Surfers Against Sewage showing hotspots across the UK

(Surfers Against Sewage)

Untreated wastewater was filmed being pumped into the sea of Bexhill beach after there were “significant” electrical issues at a pumping station.

Have you been affected by sewage on UK beaches? If so email holly.bancroft@independent.co.uk

Recommended

A Southern Water spokesperson said that they were “deeply sorry” for the distress caused.

The wastewater was apparently released when the primary power and back-up system failed on Wednesday.

One unhappy local resident shared a video of the sewage being pumped into the sea, writing: “Shocked to see raw untreated sewage pouring into Bexhill beach, despite Southern Water website stating no discharges today. Disgraceful.”

Campaigners march from Fistral Beach, Newquay, as they take part in a National Day of Action on Sewage Pollution coordinated by Surfers Against Sewage

(PA)

Juliette Willis, a member of a local swimming group, told the BBC that the release of the sewage would affect her mental and physical health, as she would not be able to swim.

She added: “It is unbelievable and outrageous that the water companies can just continue to get away with this.”

Brighton & Hove City Council leader, Phelim Mac Cafferty, said he planned to meet Southern Water’s chief executive next week.

“Southern Water need to stop the sewage and pay for an immediate clean-up. But they also need to do much more to stop this happening again,” he said.

Bexhill is a popular swimming spot on the Sussex coast

(Getty)

It comes after new figures this week showed the average water company boss’s total pay rose by 20% over the last year, despite leaks and sewage being pumped into the sea.

Recommended

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats found the 22 water company executives across Great Britain were paid £24.8 million, including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives in 2021/2022.

Pollution warnings were put in place on 40 beaches across England and Wales this week, mostly on the south coast, after flash flooding overwhelmed sewage systems.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in