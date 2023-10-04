More than half of adults have made changes to be more sustainable, research finds

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than half of adults have made changes to be more sustainable in the last 12 months, according to research.

A poll of 1,000 adults found new habits include limiting food waste (66 per cent), using bags for life at the supermarket (64 per cent) and turning off lights in the house (64 per cent).

Others are washing laundry on cold cycles (45 per cent), growing their own fruit and vegetables (30 per cent) and cycling more (18 per cent).

A third have even changed their food habits to become more eco-friendly – including only buying local produce, not purchasing items in plastic packaging and doing meat-free Mondays.

But 68 per cent already consider themselves to be eco-friendly – with an average of five sustainable habits under their belt already.

It also emerged four in 10 of those who reside in the countryside find it hard to maintain eco-friendly measures – compared to just 16 per cent of the city dwellers.

The cost (48 per cent) and poor public transport (45 per cent) were found to be the main barriers for people in the countryside living more sustainable lives.

While half of those living in a rural area want to do better but find it challenging due to the lack of infrastructure.

As a result, only eight per cent of countryside folk class themselves as ‘very eco-friendly’ – although 72 per cent have tried to limit their food waste and 69 per cent recycle everything possible.

Despite this, 39 per cent want to move to the countryside because it’s quieter, to enjoy the scenic views and to experience cleaner air than in the city, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

