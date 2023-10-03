Brits admit they’re ‘clueless’ about art including paintings by Pablo Picasso

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Half of Brits admit they’re ‘clueless’ about art and artists - and don’t know their Bosch from their Basquiat or their Raphael from their Rembrandt.

A poll of 2,000 adults found that 46 per cent know next to nothing about legendary painters or their notable works.

As many as 68 per cent revealed they couldn’t name any paintings by Pablo Picasso, similarly 39 per cent couldn’t name any by Vincent van Gogh.

And 86 per cent couldn’t identify artworks by Jackson Pollock.

Prior to taking part in the study, 43 per cent hadn’t heard of Henri Matisse, 54 per cent weren’t familiar with Edvard Munch, and 78 per cent didn’t know who Edward Hopper was.

The research was commissioned by DS Automobiles as the brand reveals a series of art tours featuring the locations of “public art” – statues, sculptures, murals, graffiti, and more, which can be seen for free.

This comes as the study found 55 per cent admitted entrance fees or admission costs put them off visiting local art galleries, cultural attractions, or events.

It also emerged 33 per cent aren’t clued up as to whereabouts of local art initiatives, galleries, or public art installations.

Julie David, managing director of DS Automobiles UK, said: “When travelling, it’s often easy to stop and take in your surroundings, running the risk of missing out on some of the accessible cultural experiences that the UK has to offer.

“We hope that our new Art Tour routes offer drivers the opportunity to experience more of the cultural experiences that the UK has to offer, whilst bringing a little bit of the French Art of Travel to the roads of the UK.”

The study also found 46 per cent haven’t heard of ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, 53 per cent aren’t familiar with ‘The Starry Night’, and 62 per cent can’t name any pieces by Banksy.

More than six in 10 (63 per cent) also don’t know the names of any Andy Warhol works, and 74 per cent don’t know any by Rembrandt.

And while 38 per cent are keen to improve their knowledge of the subject, the findings don’t necessarily mean those polled aren’t interested in or appreciative or art.

Perhaps more significantly, 61 per cent believe art - particularly “public art” - is important to the cultural identity of local communities.

More than half (53 per cent) said it has the power to change perceptions of a particular village, town, city, or region.

Further to this, the study carried out through OnePoll found the appeal of art is such that 25 per cent of adults have purposefully taken a detour during a drive just to see an area’s street art.

And further underlining their love of this method of creativity, 55 per cent said public art installations, such as murals or sculptures in their community “enhance” their day.

The top 10 artworks adults have never heard of:

‘Nighthawks’ by Edward Hopper

‘A Bar at the Folies-Bergère’ by Édouard Manet

‘American Gothic’ by Grant Wood

‘The Birth of Venus’ by Sandro Botticelli

‘The Kiss’ by Gustav Klimt

‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent van Gogh

‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ by Johannes Vermeer

‘The Scream’ by Edvard Munch

‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinci

‘Sunflowers’ by Vincent van Gogh