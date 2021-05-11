The Independent’s My Sustainable Life is a Q&A series in which famous faces reveal their personal approach to the climate crisis

This week, for My Sustainable Life, we hear from British TV presenter and charity shop aficionado Miquita Oliver.

Previous guests on My Sustainable Life include Labour MP Dawn Butler and musician Professor Green.

Oliver has teamed up with the British Heart Foundation for its Reuse Revolution campaign to call on shoppers to make preloved purchases this season in a bit to be more environmentally conscious consumers.

Here she explains how sustainable tupperware could revolutionise the way we eat, and why everyone should try secondhand shopping.

The most sustainable decision I made in the past year was...

Tupperware! I use every size I can get. But I need to find a more sustainable version that closes properly for travelling in my rucksack.

My least sustainable guilty habit is....

Shopping for homewares and glasses, but I’ve started sourcing these from charity shops; they’re a great way to shop guilt-free.

If I ruled the world, I would make it more sustainable by…

Encouraging people of all ages to shop preloved. It’s by far a more exciting shopping experience every time.

When I want to feel in touch with the natural world I...

Go and visit the horses and the cows on the marshes by my house.

If I could invent one thing that would make my life more sustainable it would be...

Sustainable tupperware [that isn’t made from plastic].

My sustainability hero is...

My nanny, she’s been shopping in charity shops forever and taught me EARLY.

The one thing everyone should watch or read about the climate crisis is...

Any nature documentary or TV show will always make you start thinking differently about what surrounds us and how to take care of it.

My favourite vegan or vegetarian restaurant is...

My mum’s (Andi Oliver) Wadadli Ital kitchen home delivery feasting box blew my mind a bit.

She’s been making good Ital for the family for years, so we’re very lucky.

My one piece of advice to people trying to be more sustainable is...

That the word sustainable can be a bit intimidating, but it’s just about keeping an eye on your daily decisions.

Three sustainable brands everyone should know about….

Paloma wool and all of the British Heart Foundation shops.

I love checking out the latest donations to find quality, preloved pieces that no one else will have.

