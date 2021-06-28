Three tips to make your home and your shopping habits smarter

Over the past year, our homes have become very familiar to us – extremely familiar, in fact – and as a result, we are now far more conscious about how we use our spaces. Our homes need to be multi-functioning, dual purpose spaces where we can work, sleep, eat and socialise and we need to maximise every inch.

With solid moves towards sustainable living, we are thinking more about purchases we make and we want to know where things come from. Not only that but smart technology is slowly becoming part of the norm, like wifi-operated washing machines and smart meters that can help contribute to our environmental efforts and help Britain adapt to the latest tech. With sustainability being utmost in our minds, we are all experiencing an increased awareness of our environment and how the way that we live can affect it. So how can we make our own home and living spaces practical, resourceful and, most importantly, smart?

Smarter Homes

Thanks to the advent of new technology, we are all starting to incorporate changes into our homes. Doorbells that alert us to visitors on our phone, meaning that we never miss a delivery driver, in itself an environmentally positive move due to transport and haulage pollution. Smart meters that tell you how much energy you use in near-real time, so you can make changes as you go. Fridges that tell us when the contents have passed their sell-by date, resulting in less food wastage and landfill. Washing machines and tumble dryers that are wifi managed so that they use the least electricity possible to do the best job. Central heating systems that we can manage remotely so that even if we’re not there, we can adjust the temperature accordingly dependent on the weather – again, a small move but one that has a significant impact on the environment. The list of benefits is endless and ever growing. You can even recycle your clothes and donate the proceeds to a charity of your choice without leaving the house by using an app that does it all for you. All small but effective changes that are positive steps towards make your home sustainable and environmentally sound.

Buying Less, Buying Better

Decorating our homes should be a labour of love – we want our spaces to reflect our own personalities and make us happy whilst still being resourceful and environmentally aware. There is no doubt that reusing and recycling is a solid move towards sustainable living but investing in key pieces that will last forever is another positive step. When you’re planning your home, the first thought should be to the bones of it – the floors, tiles, doors, all the big stuff that’s there for a while. Avoiding interior trends and thinking long term when planning these purchases can make a huge difference to your future bank balance. The same applies to furniture purchases - there’s much satisfaction to be gained from investing in a piece that will last for years, especially if it’s been on your wish list for a while. And juxtaposing modern and vintage finds will give your home that splash of originality whilst creating a look and feel that transcends fleeting trends making it an environmentally conscious choice.

Repurposing & Recycling

Gone are the days when we would pop to the local department store for the full dining set and matching sideboard. Incorporating vintage and secondhand buys into our homes is a sustainable way to furnish and there are plenty of reasons for this. By sourcing preloved - either by trawling your local charity shop or searching on eBay - you are perpetuating the recycling process and saving the pieces from landfill. Many vintage pieces have been around for decades and are still as sturdy as the day they were made, with plenty of life left in them. Upcycling a piece that’s looking a little shabby with paint or paper can transform something a little bit boring into something that’s special. You’re also adding something unique to your space with the perfect thrifted find. Buying for your home rather than for one particular space will also ensure the longevity of the purchase. A piece that can be multi-tasked across several rooms of your home will guarantee that it’s there for keeps.