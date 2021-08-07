Vans recreates classic shoe with a sustainable twist

Vans has given one of its classic shoes a new eco-friendly makeover by recreating the same styles using organic materials.

The Old Skool Decon, one of the brand’s most recognisable trainers, has been reimagined for a new Eco Theory collection.

The collection comprises four styles: two in the brand’s signature checkerboard print in pastel pink and beige, and two blue shades.

The upper part of the show is made from 100 per cent organically grown cotton and the outer part is made from natural rubber, which is more environmentally friendly than petroleum-derived rubber that is traditionally used for trainers.

The laces are also made from natural jute fiber and the foot bed is finish with a natural cork top sheet.

“The Eco Theory Old Skool Tapered was designed with thoughtful attention toward sustainability in every part of the shoe,” the Vans website states.

“The Eco Theory Old Skool Tapered remakes our original sidestripe style with environmentally-friendly materials and techniques that you can feel good about.

“This deconstructed lace-up shoe also offers a more slender and fitted silhouette than the traditional Old Skool. It is finished with metal eyelets and renewable hemp laces.”

The shoes cost £75 each and are currently available to buy online.

The collection comes after Vans launched a range of sensory-inclusive footwear ahead of Autism Awareness Month in April last year.

According to the company, the collection of sensory-friendly sneakers, created in partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, included elements such as a “calming colour palette and design features that focus on the senses of touch, sign and sound”.

