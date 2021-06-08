More than 70 per cent of Earth’s surface is covered by the ocean. And yet, everyday activities being conducted by human beings continue to put the state of the ocean at risk.

It was reported that microplastic pollution in the oceans may be more than double previous estimates, according to research led by Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

Meanwhile, an international study concluded that even if dramatic reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions were to happen today, the deep ocean will still be warming rapidly by 2050.

World Oceans Day is observed on 8 June in effort to celebrate the oceans, while raising awareness of the need to protect the bodies of water.

Here is everything you need to know about World Oceans Day.

What is it?

The aim of World Oceans Day is to emphasise the key role the ocean plays in our everyday lives, in addition to “inspiring action to protect the ocean and sustainably use marine resources”.

Although the observance was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008, it has been celebrated since 1992, having first been proposed by Canada’s International Centre for Ocean Development and the Ocean Institute of Canada at the Earth Summit, a UN conference held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On the UN’s website, the organisation explains the importance of understanding how the state of the ocean ties in with our own wellbeing, stating that “the health of the ocean is intimately tied to our health”.

“[The oceans] are the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe,” the UN states.

“The purpose of the day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilise and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.”

The UN adds that the oceans are “a major source of food and medicine and a critical part of the biosphere”.

What is this year’s theme?

The theme for this year’s World Oceans Day is “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods”.

The UN says this year’s event will “shed light on the wonder of the ocean and how it is our life source, supporting humanity and every other organism on Earth”.

The organisation adds that the theme is especially relevant in the lead-up to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will run from 2021 to 2030.

“The decade will strengthen international co-operation to develop the scientific research and innovation technologies that can connect ocean science with the needs of society,” the UN states.

The website for World Oceans Day details several ways you can take part in the day’s celebrations.

These include taking part in an online event, creating your own and downloading resources you can share, including campaign posters and materials for children.

There is also a petition you can sign urging world leaders to take action to protect the ocean.

“Leading scientists worldwide have determined that we need to protect at least 30 per cent of our blue planet by 2030,” the World Oceans Day website states.

“By signing the petition you are telling world leaders that you want action too! Working together we can protect our blue planet home for all!”

You can sign the petition on campaignfornature.org by submitting your name and country, with the option to include your email address.